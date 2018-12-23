Police warn of robberies, carjackings in University Village

A serious of robberies and carjackings have been reported in the University Village neighborhood on the Near West Side, according to police.

During November and December, a male or group of males have been approaching people on foot to rob them, Chicago police said in a community alert. In some incidents, they battered the victim. Afterward the robbers either ran away or carjacked the victim.

The incidents occurred:

between 3:50 and 3:55 p.m. Nov. 24 in the 700 block of South Loomis Street;

about 7 p.m. Nov. 27 in the 1100 block of South Throop Street;

about 9:32 p.m. Nov. 30 in the 1100 block of West Taylor Street;

about 5:55 p.m. Dec. 7 in the 900 block of South Ada Street; and

about 5:30 p.m. Dec. 7 in the 1200 block of West Cabrini Street.

Anyone with information was asked to call Area Central detectives at (312) 747-8380.