Police warn of robberies in Lawndale

Chicago police are warning residents about a pair of recent robberies in the Lawndale neighborhood.

In both incidents, property was forcefully taken from the victims, police said. There were likely either one or two robbers involved.

The robberies happened:

about 12 p.m. Aug. 18 in the 1300 block of South Spaulding Avenue; and

about 2 p.m. Aug. 19 in the 1400 block of South Homan Avenue.

Anyone with information was asked to contact Area Central detectives at (312) 747-8380.