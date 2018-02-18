Police warn of robberies in Loop subway tunnels

Police are warning residents of three recent robberies in the Loop’s subway tunnels.

In the incidents, a group of five men have surrounded victims while showing a handgun, and have hit and kicked them before taking their possessions, police said.

The men targeted people in the pedestrian tunnels between the CTA Red and Blue line trains at morning and evening hours, according to the the department’s community alert.

The incidents happened about 9:15 a.m. Jan. 30 in the 100 block of South State Street, about 7 a.m. Feb. 13 in the 200 block of South State Street, and about 7 p.m. Feb. 14 in the 200 block of South Dearborn Street, according to police.