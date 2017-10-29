Police warn of robberies on South Side

Police are warning Kenwood, Hyde Park and Bronzeville residents of a string of recent robberies in the South Side neighborhoods.

The robbers approached the victims while they were in parked vehicles, took out a weapon and demanded their property, according to a community alert from Chicago Police. In two of the robberies, the victims were approached while in the hallway of their home or apartment building.

The robbers then drove off in a dark SUV, a white four-door sedan or a brown or black Kia Sportage, police said.

The robberies happened:

about 3:45 a.m. Oct. 7 in the 1300 block of East 47th Street;

about 8:25 p.m. Oct. 8 in the 5000 block of South Cornell;

about 11 p.m. Oct. 13 in the 5500 block of South Everett Avenue;

about 11:45 p.m. Oct. 14 in the 5100 block of South Dorchester;

about 3 p.m. Oct. 16 in the 4700 block of South Cottage Grove;

about 11:15 p.m. Oct. 25 in the 1400 block of East 55th Street; and

about 12:30 a.m. Oct. 29 in the 5000 block of South Champlain Avenue.

The suspects were described as black men between 18 and 35 years old, police said. There between 5-foot-8 and 6-foot-2 and weighted between 150 and 180 pounds. They wore black-and-white masks with skeleton ski masks or a black mask with white skull bones.

Anyone with information should contact Area Central detectives at (312) 747-8380.