Police warn of series of weekend burglaries in Ravenswood, Lincoln Park

Police are warning business owners about four weekend burglaries in the Ravenswood and Lincoln Park neighborhoods on the North Side.

In each incident, the burglar or burglars forcibly broke into a business through a door and stole property, according to an alert from Chicago Police.

The burglaries happened:

• between 8 p.m. Saturday and 9 a.m. Sunday in the 1800 block of West Wilson;

• between 1:15 a.m. and 8:45 a.m. Sunday in the 2500 block of North Lincoln;

• about 3:30 a.m. Sunday in the 2400 block of North Halsted; and

• between 1:15 a.m. and 8:45 a.m. Sunday in the 2500 block of North Lincoln.

Anyone with information about the burglaries should call (312) 744-8263.