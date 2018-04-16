Police are warning business owners about four weekend burglaries in the Ravenswood and Lincoln Park neighborhoods on the North Side.
In each incident, the burglar or burglars forcibly broke into a business through a door and stole property, according to an alert from Chicago Police.
The burglaries happened:
• between 8 p.m. Saturday and 9 a.m. Sunday in the 1800 block of West Wilson;
• between 1:15 a.m. and 8:45 a.m. Sunday in the 2500 block of North Lincoln;
• about 3:30 a.m. Sunday in the 2400 block of North Halsted; and
• between 1:15 a.m. and 8:45 a.m. Sunday in the 2500 block of North Lincoln.
Anyone with information about the burglaries should call (312) 744-8263.