Police warn of South Side motor vehicle thefts

Police are warning South Side residents about a series of motor vehicle thefts that happened in December.

The thefts happened:

between 11 a.m. Dec. 4 and midnight Dec. 5 in the 3800 block of South State;

between 2 a.m. and 3 p.m. Dec. 9 in the 3500 block of South LaSalle;

between 5 p.m. Dec. 12 and 2:30 p.m. Dec. 13 in the first block of West Root Street;

between 6 p.m. Dec. 13 and 8:15 a.m. Dec. 14 in the 4100 block of South Wabash; and

about 5:25 p.m. Dec. 24 in the 4000 block of South Michigan.

Anyone with information should contact Area Central detectives at (312) 747-8380.