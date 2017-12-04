Police warn of South Side robberies

Police are warning Chatham residents about several robberies that happened in the last month in the South Side neighborhood.

The robbers either displayed a gun and demanded property, or used force to take the property without a weapon, according to a community alert from Chicago Police.

The robberies happened:

about 3:20 a.m. Nov. 6 in the 7600 block of South Prairie;

about 2:30 p.m. Nov. 7 in the first block of west 79th Street;

about 8:45 a.m. Nov. 17 in the 7900 block of South Perry;

about 3:45 a.m. Nov. 20 in the first block of East 79th Street;

about 6:45 p.m. Nov. 20 in the first block of East 77th Street;

about 8:25 p.m. Nov. 22 in the 100 block of West 79th Street;

about 11:30 a.m. in the first block of West 79th Street; and

about 4:50 a.m. Nov. 28 in the 7900 block of South Perry.

Anyone with information on the robberies should contact Area South detectives at (312) 747-8273.