Police warn of thefts from parked vehicles on South Side

Police are warning residents about a recent string of thefts from parked vehicles in the Gresham, Brainerd and Longwood Manor neighborhoods on the South Side.

The suspects have been walking during the early morning hours, pulling on vehicle door handles and, when finding an unlocked vehicle, stealing property from inside, according to a community alert from Chicago Police. If property could be seen inside the vehicle, the suspect has broken a window to gain entry to a locked vehicle.

Each of the eight thefts have happened between 12 a.m. and 7 a.m., police said. The incidents were reported:

Sept. 8 in the 9000 block of South Emerald;

Sept. 13 in the 9200 block of South Lowe;

Sept. 21 in the 9500 block of South Union;

Sept. 25 in the 9800 block of South Lowe;

Sept. 27 in the 8800 block of South Emerald;

Sept. 27 in the 9000 block of South Lowe;

Sept. 27 in the 9200 block of South Lowe; and

Oct. 2 in the 8900 block of South Parnell.

Anyone with information on the thefts is asked to contact Area South detectives at (312) 747-8273.