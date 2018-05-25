Chicago Police warned residents about recent thefts from vehicles on the Southwest Side.
In the string of robberies, a one or more people have broken the windows of parked vehicles and stolen possessions from the vehicle, police said.
The thefts happened:
- about 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. May 18 in the 4000 block of South Archer;
- about 5 a.m. May 20 in the 3800 block of South Wallace;
- between May 21 to May 22 in the 4100 block of South Archer; and
- about 1 p.m. to 1:45 p.m. May 23 in the 200 block of West 23rd Street.
Anyone with information was asked to contact Area Central detectives at (312) 747-8380.