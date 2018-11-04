Police warn of vehicle thefts in Gage Park

Police were warning residents about a series of stolen vehicles last month in the Gage Park neighborhood on the Southwest Side.

In each case, the vehicles were stolen off the streets by unknown means, according to an alert from Chicago police.

The incidents occurred:

between 10 p.m. and 8 a.m. Oct. 4-5 in the 5000 block of South Fairfield;

about 11:30 a.m. Oct. 7 in the 5200 block of South Mozart;

between 10:30 a.m. and 3:30 p.m. Oct. 8 in the 5100 block of South Artesian;

between 3 p.m. and 8 a.m. Oct. 20-24 in the 5000 block of South Fairfield; and

between 2 a.m. and 4 a.m. in the 4900 block of South Kedzie.

Anyone with information was asked to call Area Central detectives at (312) 747-8380.