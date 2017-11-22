Police warn of violent robberies near Grant Park

Police are warning about a recent string of violent robberies near Grant Park.

In four incidents, a group of male and female teenagers approached the victims on the sidewalk, struck and kicked the victims, then demanded property, according to a community alert from Chicago Police.

The robberies happened:

About 9:30 p.m. Nov. 8 in the 200 block of East Balbo;

About 9:30 p.m. Nov. 9 in the 100 block of East Balbo;

About 8:05 p.m. Nov. 12 in the 500 block of South Michigan; and

About 10:30 p.m. Nov. 20 in the 600 block of South Michigan.

The suspects are described as black males and females, thought to be between 15 and 20 years old, standing about 5-foot-7 and weighing about 130 pounds, police said. The suspects were wearing black bandanas, green hooded sweatshirts and baseball caps.

Anyone with information on the robberies is asked to contact Area Central detectives at (312) 747-8384.