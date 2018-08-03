Police warn residents after man grabs girl in McKinley Park

Authorities are looking for a man who grabbed a teenage girl Thursday morning in McKinley Park on the South Side.

About 10 a.m., the girl was walking through the park, 2210 W. Pershing Road, when the man grabbed her, according to a community alert from Chicago Police. When the man noticed that someone saw him grab the girl, he ran away.

The suspect was described as a “tall and chubby” white or Hispanic man between 40 and 60 years old, police said. He was between 5-foot-10 and 6 feet tall, weighed 180 to 200 pounds and was clean-shaven with short black hair and possibly a mole on the left side of his face.

He was wearing a black shirt, gray shorts and black shoes and was carrying a black sweater around his neck, police said.

Anyone with information about the man was asked to call Area Central detectives at (312) 747-8382.