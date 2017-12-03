Police warn Ukrainian Village businesses about burglaries

Police are warning North Side businesses about recent burglaries in the East Ukrainian Village neighborhood.

The suspects entered businesses by breaking glass doors and then stole property, according to an alert from Chicago Police.

The first burglary happened about 6 p.m. Nov. 22 in the 1600 block of West Augusta Boulevard, police said. The next day, another business in the same block was burglarized at 8:43 p.m.

The third burglary happened at 12:57 a.m. Nov. 27 in the 900 block of North Ashland, police said.

The suspects were described as one or two hooded, masked males who may be white or white Hispanic, police said.

Anyone with information should contact Area Central detectives at (312) 747-8382.