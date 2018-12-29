Police warn of vehicle hijacking in Old Town Triangle

A vehicle hijacking happened Thursday in the Old Town Triangle neighborhood on the North Side.

During the hijacking, the victim exited his vehicle and went by his family when the hijacker entered the vehicle, according to a community alert from Chicago police. The victim then tried to open the door to the vehicle and was dragged when the hijacker drove off.

The hijacking occurred in the late evening hours in the 200 block of West Eugenie Street, police said.

Police described the hijacker as a 5-foot-6 to 5-foot-8, 130- to 140-pound black male with a short hairstyle.

Anyone with information on the hijacking was asked to call Area Central detectives at (312) 747-8380.