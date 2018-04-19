Police: Woman, 24, killed in northwest suburban crash

A woman died Wednesday afternoon in a northwest suburban crash.

The 24-year-old was driving a white car about 12:20 p.m. when she crashed with a red SUV that was going east on Route 120, just west of Ellis Drive in Volo, according to the Lake County Sheriff’s Office.

She was later pronounced dead at a hospital, the sheriff’s office said. The 55-year-old woman driving the SUV was also taken to a hospital, and she was expected to survive.

The Lake County Coroner’s Office conducted an autopsy Thursday morning, but the 24-year-old woman hadn’t yet been identified as officials waited to notify her family.

The sheriff’s office’s Technical Crash Investigations Team was reviewing the crash.