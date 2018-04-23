Police: Woman, 52, dragged security guard with car at Aurora grocery store

A 52-year-old woman was charged with dragging a security guard with her car after she was caught shoplifting at a grocery store earlier this year in west suburban Aurora.

About 6:15 p.m. Feb. 19, the security guard, a 24-year-old woman, caught Lori R. Federman stealing meat and vitamins from the Jewel-Osco at 1952 W. Galena Blvd, according to Aurora police. When the guard confronted her, Federman ran to her car and the woman gave chase.

After getting into the car, Federman grabbed the guard by her collar, pulled her partially into the car and drove off, police said. Federman eventually let her go before speeding out of the parking lot.

The guard was treated at the scene for minor injuries, police said.

Detectives used several forensic items to identify Federman as the suspect, police said

Federman, of Montgomery, turned herself over to police on April 18. She was charged with aggravated battery and retail theft, police said.

Information about her bond and next scheduled court date wasn’t immediately known.