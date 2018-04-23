Police: Woman offered to perform sex acts on undercover cop in exchange for cash

A 63-year-old woman was charged after offering to perform sexual acts on an undercover officer who was investigating a prostitution complaint at a spa in north suburban Knollwood.

On Thursday, the Lake County Sheriff’s Office Gang Task Force initiated an undercover investigation into 210 Spa, 210 Waukegan Road, after police in Lake Bluff received an anonymous complaint about prostitution.

During the sting, Sun Cha Chon offered to perform sexual acts on an undercover officer in exchange for cash, the sheriff’s office said.

Chon, of Springfield, was arrested and charged with a single count of prostitution, the sheriff’s office said.

She offered the sexual acts under her own free will, and there was no indication of coercion or evidence of human trafficking, the sheriff’s office said.

Information about Chon’s bond and next scheduled court date wasn’t immediately known.