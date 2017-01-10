Police: Woman and daughter missing from Sauganash

Police are asking for the public’s help in finding a woman and her child who have been missing since Saturday from the Sauganash neighborhood on the Northwest Side.

Carolyn Vail, 25, and her daughter Alyssia Vail are missing from the 6200 block of North Karlov, according to an alert from Chicago Police.

The mother has depression and is described as a 150-pound, 5-foot-4 white woman with red hair, blue eyes and freckles, police said. She was last seen wearing a blue Chicago Fire Department hooded sweatshirt, leggings, purple gym shoes and carrying a tan and black purse.

Anyone with information on their whereabouts is asked to contact Area North detectives at (312) 744-8266.