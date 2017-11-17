Police: Woman carjacked at gunpoint in Lincoln Park

A woman was carjacked at gunpoint Thursday night in the Lincoln Park neighborhood on the North Side.

Shortly after 10 p.m., the 30-year-old was sitting in a parked car in the 2000 block of North Howe when three males approached, one of whom announced a robbery and ordered her out of the vehicle at gunpoint, according to Chicago Police.

She complied and the suspect jumped into her black 2009 Toyota and sped away eastbound, police said. The woman was not injured.

No one was in custody early Friday as Area Central detectives investigate.

About an hour later, a man’s SUV was stolen at gunpoint less than two miles away on the Near North Side.