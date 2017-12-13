Police: Woman cut man, then cut herself during fight in Bronzeville

A woman cut a man, then cut herself during a domestic-related fight early Wednesday in the Bronzeville neighborhood on the South Side.

The 24-year-old woman cut the man with a knife at 3:09 a.m. in the 4100 block of South Prairie, according to Chicago Police.

The man, 34, suffered minor injuries in the fight and was taken to University of Chicago Medical Center, police said. The woman cut herself and also suffered minor injuries, and was taken to Mercy Hospital and Medical Center.

Police said charges were pending Wednesday morning in connection with the incident.