Police: Woman found dead in North Side apartment

Police are investigating the death of a 29-year-old woman whose body was found inside her home Monday morning on the North Side, Chicago Police said.

At 11:22 a.m., the woman was found dead with blunt trauma in her apartment of the 2600 block of North Hampden Court, police said. Details on the circumstances of her death were not immediately known.

Area North detectives have opened a death investigation.