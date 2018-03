Police: Woman found dead in South Shore

A woman was found dead Sunday night in the South Shore neighborhood on the South Side.

Officers responding to a call of a person down about 9:15 p.m. found the body of the 44-year-old woman in the 7600 block of S. Coles, Chicago Police said.

The woman was pronounced dead at the scene with no visible signs of injury, police said.

Officers found her purse nearby which contained drug paraphernalia, police said.

Area South detectives were investigating.