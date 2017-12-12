Police: Woman found dead in West Rogers Park

A woman was found dead early Tuesday in the West Rogers Park neighborhood on the North Side, police said.

Officers responded to a call of a person down about 1 a.m. and found the 42-year-old woman lying on the ground, along a fence line in the parking lot of a store in the 2100 block of West Peterson, according to Chicago Police.

She was pronounced dead at the scene, police said. The Cook County medical examiner’s office did not immediately provide information on the fatality.

Area North detectives were conducting a death investigation.