Police: Woman hospitalized after reported attack in West Loop

A woman was taken to the hospital Thursday night after she said she was attacked in the West Loop, police said.

The 19-year-old said she was sexually assaulted shortly after 10 p.m. while was walking into a building in the 600 block of West Madison, according to Chicago Police.

She was taken to Rush University Medical Center, where “it was determined that she was not sexually assaulted,” police said in a statement.

The woman “claims now that she was struck in the abdomen,” the statement said. Additional details were not provided.