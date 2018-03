Police: Woman shot in Logan Square

A woman was shot early Sunday in the Logan Square neighborhood on the North Side.

The 21-year-old woman was walking on the sidewalk when someone in a dark colored SUV fired shots, striking her in the right leg at 1:24 a.m. in the 2400 block of North Ridgeway, Chicago Police said.

She was taken to St. Mary’s in good condition, police said.

No further information was available as Area North detectives investigate.