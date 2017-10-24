Police: Woman went missing from O’Hare Airport

Police are searching for a woman who was reported missing Friday morning after last being seen at O’Hare International Airport.

Kristyne Green, 43, was last seen at the airport about 10 a.m. Friday, according to a missing person alert from Chicago Police.

Green is described as a 5-foot, 160-pound black woman with black hair, brown eyes and medium complexion, police said. She suffers seizures when she is stressed.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Area North Special Victims Unit at (312) 744-8266.