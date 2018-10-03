Political Daybook for Wednesday, Oct. 3

Gov. Bruce Rauner, left, speaks to reporters in June. File Photo. | Tyler LaRiviere/Sun-Times; Democrat J.B. Pritzker, right, at a campaign stop in July. File Photo. | Jane Recker/For the Sun-Times

The Nov. 6 midterm election is 34 days away.

Here are the political events scheduled for Wednesday, Oct. 3 in Chicago and across Illinois.

CHICAGO

• 8:15 a.m. — Mayor Rahm Emanuel will join C.H. Robinson to open a new office in Chicago, 1515 W. Webster Ave.

• 9:30 a.m. — State Rep. Theresa Mah, D-Chicago, and State Senate candidate Ram Villivalam join members of the Pan-Asian Voter Empowerment (PAVE) Coalition to launch the OUR FAMILIES campaign for the Asian American community. At 2600 W. Devon.

ILLINOIS

• 10 a.m. — Lauren Underwood, Democratic nominee for the 14th Congressional District seat, joins local LGBTQ leaders and allies for a discussion about the “crucial importance” of her race to unseat incumbent Rep. Randy Hultgren (R-Ill.) Location: Nosh, 22 N. 3rd St., Geneva, with Human Rights Campaign.

• 12 p.m. — Democratic Party of Illinois Executive Director Christian Mitchell and families impacted by Sterigenics hold a press conference condemning the actions of the company owned by Gov. Bruce Rauner. In front of the James R. Thompson Center, 100 W. Randolph St. Background: After a press conference outside gubernatorial candidate J.B. Pritzker’s home Tuesday criticizing Pritzker for a tax “scheme” uncovered in a Sun-Times report, a Pritzker campaign spokeswoman said Illinoisans should instead focus on “calling for an investigation into Sterigenics.”

• 6 p.m. — The second of three media-sponsored debates between Democratic gubernatorial candidate J.B. Pritzker and Gov. Bruce Rauner. Sponsored by ABC 7, Univision and League of Women Voters. What to expect: Failure and fraud likely themes when Rauner, Pritzker meet for second debate by Tina Sfondeles.

