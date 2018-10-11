Political daybook in Illinois and Chicago on Oct. 11

Republican Gov. Bruce Rauner, participated in a debate Tuesday, October 9, 2018, in front of the Sun-Times Editorial Board. | Rich Hein/Sun-Times

The Nov. 6 midterm election is 26 days away. Here are the political events scheduled for Thursday, Oct. 11 in Chicago and across Illinois.

Learn about candidates using the Sun-Times voting guide, featuring questionnaires and video interviews. Plus, how to vote early in Illinois.

CHICAGO

• 8:45 a.m. – Mayor Rahm Emanuel joins CPS and former U.S. Education Sec. John King to discuss new research from the University of Chicago at its annual To&Through Project Convening. The Gleacher Center, University of Chicago Graduate School of Business, 450 Cityfront Plaza Drive.

•10 a.m. – Democratic Party of Illinois Executive Director Christian Mitchell holds a press conference about Gov. Bruce Rauner’s mismanagement of the Quincy Veterans’ Home. Joining Mitchell are Secretary of State Jesse White, State Sen. Tom Cullerton and other local elected officials. Vietnam Veterans Memorial on Chicago Riverwalk, 35 E. Upper Wacker Drive.

•10:30 a.m. – Community and faith-based organizations rally outside the Thompson Center to speak out against Gov. Bruce Rauner’s recent comments about undocumented immigrants and Chicago gun violence. 100 W. Randolph St.

ILLINOIS

•9 a.m. – State Rep. David Harris hosts a Senior Health Fair until noon at Mount Prospect Village Hall, 50 S. Emerson St., Mount Prospect

•10:30 a.m. – Illinois State Sen. Michael Connelly and DuPage County State’s Attorney Robert Berlin hold a press conference to discuss proposed legislation to strengthen penalties for people who fail to appear in court. DuPage County Courthouse Annex Building, 503 N. County Farm Road in Wheaton, Multi=purpose Room 2.

•12:30 p.m. – Lauren Underwood, Democratic candidate for Illinois’ 14th Congressional District, holds a question-and-answer session with Huntley High School students until 1:30 p.m. at 13719 Harmony Road in Huntley.

•2 p.m. – Lauren Underwood, Democratic candidate for Illinois’ 14th Congressional District, attends a Huntley Seniors’ Forum until 3:30 p.m. at Huntley American Legion, 11712 Coral St. in Huntley.

•5 p.m. – Lauren Underwood, Democratic candidate for Illinois’ 14th Congressional District, attends a National Coming Out Day celebration at Mixin Mingle Woodstock, 124 Cass St. in Woodstock.

