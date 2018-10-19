Political daybook in Illinois and Chicago on Oct. 19

The Nov. 6 midterm election is 19 days away, but Chicago’s already got its focus on the race for mayor. We’re keeping track of it midterm elections with the Sun-Times voting guide, and the growing list of mayoral candidates here.

Plus, how to vote early in Illinois.

Here are the political events scheduled for Friday, Oct. 19 in Chicago and across Illinois. Make sure to check in on the daybook online as we add events.

CHICAGO

7:30 a.m. – Attorney General candidate Kwame Raoul speaks at a City Club of Chicago Breakfast at Maggiano’s Banquets, 111 W. Grand Ave.

speaks at a City Club of Chicago Breakfast at Maggiano’s Banquets, 111 W. Grand Ave. 10 a.m. – One Northside holds a Mental Health Justice rally calling for Gov. Bruce Rauner to raise the Medicaid reimbursement rate for community mental health service providers. 4740 N. Clark St.

to raise the Medicaid reimbursement rate for community mental health service providers. 4740 N. Clark St. 10:45 a.m. — Senator Dick Durbin will visit Bernhard Moos Elementary School, where he will meet with the school principal and leadership from Teach For America (TFA) to discuss the importance of the DACA program to both students and teachers. 1711 N. California Ave.

will visit Bernhard Moos Elementary School, where he will meet with the school principal and leadership from Teach For America (TFA) to discuss the importance of the DACA program to both students and teachers. 1711 N. California Ave. 11:30 a.m. — Congressional Candidate Sean Casten will join members of the American Federation of Government Employees Local 704, which represents several midwestern EPA employees, to discuss Peter Roskam’s environmental record. Sierra Club Illinois, 70 E. Lake St. Ste. 1500.

will join members of the American Federation of Government Employees Local 704, which represents several midwestern EPA employees, to discuss Peter Roskam’s environmental record. Sierra Club Illinois, 70 E. Lake St. Ste. 1500. 12:15 p.m. – U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions speaks to the Chicago Crime Commission. Union League Club of Chicago, 65 W. Jackson Boulevard, Room 710. (NOTE: Media should present government-issued photo ID and arrive by 11:15 a.m. for camera preset before a K9 sweep, final access will be at 11:55 a.m.)

speaks to the Chicago Crime Commission. Union League Club of Chicago, 65 W. Jackson Boulevard, Room 710. (NOTE: Media should present government-issued photo ID and arrive by 11:15 a.m. for camera preset before a K9 sweep, final access will be at 11:55 a.m.) 1 p.m. – Monica Cosby , an organizer who spent 20 years incarcerated, and other survivors of incarceration and sexual violence hold a rally to “demand an end to the sexual violence of prison, detention centers, and all forms of incarceration.” Until 2 p.m. at the Thompson Center, 100 W. Randolph St.

, an organizer who spent 20 years incarcerated, and other survivors of incarceration and sexual violence hold a rally to “demand an end to the sexual violence of prison, detention centers, and all forms of incarceration.” Until 2 p.m. at the Thompson Center, 100 W. Randolph St. 2 p.m. — The Answer Coalition of Chicago will hold a protest against the policies of the Trump administration and Attorney General Jeff Sessions . 65 W. Jackson Ave.

. 65 W. Jackson Ave. 3 p.m. — Cook County Board President Toni Preckwinkle will join Dr. Jay Shannon, CEO of the Cook County Health and Hospitals Systems, elected officials and Steve Weaver of the Chicago Public Art Group in the unveiling of a large custom-made mosaic created by art students from Richard T. Crane Medical Preparatory High School. Cook County Health Professional Building, 1950 W. Polk St., 1st Floor lobby.

ILLINOIS

9 a.m. – U.S Rep. Robin Kelly holds her 6th annual hiring event for residents of the 2nd Congressional District. Until noon at the Lan-Oak Park District, 2550 178th St. in Lansing.

