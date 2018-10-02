Political Daybook for Tuesday, Oct. 2

The Illinois Senate after it adjourned last month. | Justin L. Fowler/The State Journal-Register via AP

The Nov. 6 midterm election is 35 days away.

Here are the political events scheduled for Tuesday, Oct. 2 in Chicago and across Illinois.

CHICAGO

• 7:30 a.m. – Illinois Comptroller candidate Darlene Senger speaks at a City Club of Chicago breakfast. Maggiano’s Banquets, 111 W. Grand Ave.

• 11:30 a.m. – Pat Quinn, talk show host Cliff Kelley and attorney Burt Odelson discuss mayoral term limits on a panel moderated by Chicago Tribune editorial board member Kristen McQueary. Maggiano’s Banquets, 111 W. Grand Ave.

• Noon – The Chicago Election Board and Reform For Illinois co-host a forum where former Denver Elections Director Amber McReynolds, who is now with the national organization Vote At Home, will talk about how Colorado transformed its elections. The presentation will be followed by a panel discussion featuring election officials, voting-rights activists, a law maker and other civic leaders. At the Board of Election Commissioners for the City of Chicago, 69 W. Washington St. Admission: $0-15. Key players: Rep. La Shawn Ford (D-Chicago), Democratic candidate for llinois House – 8th District

• 5:30 p.m. – The AARP Illinois, NPR Illinois and the Illinois Issues Forum host a town hall meeting about ways the fiscal crisis is impacting communities, featuring Sun-Times columnist Mary Mitchell, activist FM Supreme and Chicago Board of Election Commissioners spokesman Jim Allen.

• 6 p.m. – The Chicago Lawyers’ Committee on Civil Rights hosts its annual “Bring Justice Home” fundraiser featuring former Housing and Urban Development Secretary Julián Castro.

ILLINOIS

• 7 p.m. – Lauren Underwood, Democratic candidate for Congress in Illinois’ 14th District, will meet with local seniors during a forum at The Holmstad retirement community in Batavia, IL. The event is open to the public. Underwood will take questions from the audience, with a particular focus on seniors’ issues. At The Holmstad retirement community, 700 W. Fabyan Pkwy., Batavia. Admission: free.

