Poor security at West Side youth center led to shooting of girl: lawsuit

The lawsuit alleges a girl was at due to poor security at the Peace Corner Youth Center at 5022 W. Madison St. | Google Street View

A lawsuit filed Friday alleges that a girl was shot at a West Side Catholic youth center due to lax security.

The shooting wounded a girl Aug. 10, 2016 at The Peace Corner Youth Center, a school located at 5022 W. Madison St., and run by the Catholic Charities of the Archdiocese of Chicago, according to the lawsuit. Her family has since incurred substantial medical bills.

The lawsuit alleges the youth center was negligent by not providing adequate security and for failing to remove the shooter from the premises.

The family of the girl, who was a minor at the time of the shooting, was suing for over $50,000.

The Catholic Charities of the Archdiocese of Chicago did not immediately respond to a request for comment.