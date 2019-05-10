These were the 10 most popular names for boys and girls in 2018

The Social Security Administration announced the top 10 baby names of 2018 on Friday.

Since most people get a social security card at birth, the SSA is one of the best sources for measuring a name’s popularity.

The top three baby names for both boys and girls remained unchanged from 2017, and many of the same names made the top 10 lists again.

New for the boys is Lucas, while Jacob got knocked out of the top 10. New for the girls is Harper, knocking out Abigail.

Here is the top 10 for boys and girls for 2018.

Popular boy names

Liam Noah William James Oliver Benjamin Elijah Lucas Mason Logan

Popular girl names

Emma Olivia Ava Isabella Sophia Charlotte Mia Amelia Harper Evelyn

