Portage Park, Jefferson Park tire thieves left parked cars on cinder blocks

Police are warning residents about thieves who have taken wheels from multiple parked cars this month in the Portage Park and Jefferson Park neighborhoods on the Northwest Side.

In each case, cars parked on the street overnight were left resting on cinder blocks or paver blocks, according to a community alert from Chicago police.

The thefts occurred:

Between 4 a.m. and 1 p.m. Feb. 17 in the 4800 block of North Avondale;

Between 9 p.m. Feb. 17 and 7 a.m. Feb. 18 in the 5800 block of West Berenice;

Between 12:01 a.m. and 5:30 a.m. Feb. 18 in the 4900 block of West Grace;

Between 6 a.m. Feb. 21 and 5:30 a.m. Feb. 22 in the 5400 block of West Eddy;

Between 5 p.m. Feb. 21 and 6:30 a.m. Feb. 22 in the 5600 block of West Grace; and

Between 6 p.m. Feb. 21 and 6 a.m. Feb. 22 in the 4800 block of West Eddy.

No description was available for the suspects, police said. Anyone with information is asked to call Area North detectives at (312) 744-8263.