Portage Park nightclub permanently shut down after recent shooting

Club Red will not reopen at 5415 W. Irving Park Road after a shooting March 25, Ald. Nicholas Sposato (38th) said. | Google Maps

A Portage Park nightclub that has long been a source of complaints and violence will be shut down permanently after a man was shot after leaving the club, Ald. Nicholas Sposato (38th) said Thursday.

No one has been charged in connection with the March 25 shooting that wounded a 35-year-old man in the parking lot of the nearby XSport Fitness Center in the 5400 block of west Irving Park Road.

The man, who was shot in the chest, was listed in critical condition when he was taken to the hospital, officials said. The victim had just left Club Red at 5415 W. Irving Park Road when he was shot, Sposato said.

“The shooting was the straw that broke the camel’s back,” Sposato said, adding that the club had been a source of complaints since he was elected alderman in 2015.

Owner Janina Dzdyk, who has operated the club for nearly 30 years, plans to sell the property at Irving Park Road and Long Avenue, said her attorney Perry Abbasi.

Dzdyk was “100 percent cooperative” during a meeting Wednesday afternoon with Jefferson Park Police District Cmdr. Bill Looney, Sposato said.

“I almost felt bad for her,” Sposato said. “She was very apologetic. I think she was taken advantage by bad promoters. She knew what needed to happen.”

In October 2013, a man police said belonged to a gang was shot outside the club, which was known at the time as Club E. Before that, the club was known as Club Euro.

Dzdyk gave police video from inside the club in the hopes that it could be used to identify the shooter, whom police believe was also in the club, Sposato said.