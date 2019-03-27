Portage Park residents on alert after 2 armed carjackings

Two armed carjackings in Portage Park prompted police to issue a community alert Tuesday to residents of the North Side neighborhood.

In both instances, one or two males approached the vehicles with handguns and demanded the victims’ cars at gunpoint, a community alert from Chicago police said.

The hijackings occurred at:

6:15 p.m. March 26 in the 4000 block of North Lawler Avenue, and

6:55 p.m. March 26 in the 3600 block of North Lavergne Avenue.

Police describe the male suspects as follows: about 18 years old, 5-foot-3 to 5-foot-7, between 130 and 220 pounds. One wears a green hoodie and the other a black hoodie.

A third suspect appears to be driving a getaway car that brings the other two suspects to the victims, police said. The getaway cars used were described as a metallic tan or silver Chevy Astro van and a small tan or white SUV.

Anyone with information should contact Area North detectives at 312-747-8263.