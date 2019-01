Man wounded in Portage Park shooting

A man was shot and wounded Friday night in the Portage Park neighborhood on the Northwest Side.

The 21-year-old was sitting in a parked vehicle about 10:10 p.m. in the 5800 block of West Berteau when someone in a black car fired shots, Chicago police said.

He was shot in the arm and taken to Illinois Masonic Medical Center, police said. No one was in custody Friday night.