Man shot childhood friend over suspected affair with child’s mother: prosecutors

For more than a year, 43-year-old Miguel “Dirt” Colon suspected that the mother of his children was having an affair with his childhood friend, according to Cook County prosecutors.

So last month, after telling his old friend to meet him for a talk, Colon shot him multiple times, critically wounding the man in the Portage Park neighborhood on the Northwest Side, prosecutors said Sunday at a court hearing.

Colon used a .45-caliber handgun that he pulled out of his back pocket when he opened fire through the man’s passenger side door about 5:20 a.m. May 26 in the 6100 block of West Grace Street, prosecutors said.

The 42-year-old man was shot 12 times in the chest, leg, arm and abdomen, and remains hospitalized three weeks later at Lutheran General Hospital in Oak Park, prosecutors said.

Colon, of the Noble Square neighborhood, was arrested Friday afternoon in northwest suburban Harwood Heights, a Chicago Police arrest report shows.

He was denied bail on a charge of attempted first-degree murder. His next scheduled court appearance is on Friday.