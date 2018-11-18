Man wounded in Portage Park shooting

A 22-year-old man was wounded in a shooting early Sunday in the Portage Park neighborhood on the Northwest Side.

About 3:30 a.m., the man was walking in the 5000 block of West Newport Avenue when someone in a passing vehicle fired shots, Chicago police said.

He was struck in his abdomen, groin and foot, and was taken by an acquaintance to Community First Hospital, according to police.

He was transferred to Illinois Masonic Medical Center, where his condition stabilized, police said. No one was in custody.