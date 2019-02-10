3 charged after gunfire erupts in Portage Park

Three people are facing weapons charges after gunfire erupted Saturday night in the Northwest Side Portage Park neighborhood.

David Johnson, 26, Carlos Santana, 29, and Karina Cruz, 24, are each charged with possessing a firearm and ammunition without a license, Chicago police said.

Johnson’s charges were upgraded to felonies because he is a convicted felon and his firearm’s serial number was etched off, police said.

About 8:30 p.m., residents heard an argument outside in the 4900 block of West Pensacola Avenue followed by gunfire, Ald. John Arena (45th) said in a statement.

“Last night, we had a troubling incident,” Arena said. “Thankfully, no one was injured.”

Witnesses called police and gave descriptions of the suspects, Area said. Officers about a block over pulled over a white SUV that matched their descriptions and recovered two handguns, police said.

Johnson, of Hermosa, was held on $30,000 bail, according to court records. Cruz, of Logan Square, was held without bail for an violation of a previous bail bond. Santana’s bail information was not immediately available.