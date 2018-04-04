Portillo’s chocolate cake slices just 55 cents Wednesday for chain’s anniversary

Portillo's is celebrating its 55th anniversary April 4 by offering slices of its Famous Chocolate Cake for just 55 cents. | Photo courtesy of Portillo's

Beloved local hot dog and Italian beef hotspot Portillo’s will dole out slices of its Famous Chocolate Cake for just 55 cents Wednesday to celebrate the chain’s 55th anniversary.

The fast-casual restaurant has made an annual tradition of selling discounted cakes on its own birthday in recent years. The one-day special typically draws long lines to its 40-plus Illinois locations as well as its outposts in Minnesota, Wisconsin, Indiana, California, Arizona and Florida.

Portillo’s also offers members of its loyalty club a free slice of chocolate cake on their birthdays.

The discounted slices are available with the purchase of any sandwich (including hot dogs), entree salad, pasta or ribs, according to an announcement from the restaurant chain, and are available at all locations while supplies last.

