Possible human hearts found in Loop alley

Chicago police are investigating what may be human remains found in an alley Friday in the Loop.

Five possible human hearts were found about 9:30 a.m. in the alley off the first block of East Benton Place, according to a police source.

Police could not say whether the organs are actually human until they are examined by the Cook County medical examiner’s office.

The medical examiner’s office has not released any details about the remains.

Area Central detectives are investigating.