Postal worker attacked in attempted robbery in Naperville

A sketch of an offender in an attack on a postal carrier Wednesday in Naperville. | Naperville police

A U.S. Post Office mail carrier was attacked in an attempted robbery Wednesday morning in west suburban Naperville.

Shortly after 11 a.m., the mail carrier was punched in her face by a man in the 1000 block of North Main Street, Naperville police said. The man knocked her to the street and searched her pockets in what police believe was an attempted robbery.

He ran off without taking anything and got into in a newer, black Nissan sedan with a hatchback, police said. The license plate began with “Q” and was driven by a heavy-set, black female with shoulder-length hair beneath a stocking cap.

The robber was described as black, in his 40s, with gray and black hair, missing four front teeth and wearing a black knit cap, hoodie, black jacket and weathered jeans with bleach spots. He wore red, high-top shoes and a blue surgical mask.

Anyone with information was asked to call Naperville police at (630) 305-5920.