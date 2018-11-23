‘Potential winter storm’ predicted for Chicago on Sunday: NWS

A previous warning of an upcoming snowy Sunday night was upgraded to a winter storm prediction for the end of the Thanksgiving holiday weekend.

The early-season storm was anticipated to pick up as early as Saturday night and entails a mix of rain and snow throughout northwest and north central Illinois, according to the National Weather Service.

That could transition to all snow Sunday night in the Chicago area, with a 30 to 43 percent chance of over four inches of snow until 6 a.m. Monday, the NWS said. Illinois counties northwest of the I-55 corridor were most expected to have heavy snows.

Gusts as swift as 30 to 40 miles per hour could also arrive in the city from the north, the NWS said. The exact path of the potential storm remains uncertain, however.

The NWS warned of poor visibility in blowing snow as well as slick road conditions. Increased travel times were expected.