Power outages, flight delays subside morning after jumbo snowstorm

The Chicago area was recovering Tuesday morning from an early-season blizzard that inconvenienced tens of thousands with power outages, canceled flights and sluggish morning commutes.

As of 8:30 a.m. Tuesday, 45,781 ComEd customers remained without power, according to the utility’s website. Of the total still suffering power outages Tuesday morning, 2,168 were in Chicago and 27,220 were in Cook County.

At its peak on Monday, the storm had affected more than 363,000 customers, the utility service said. The company deployed 250 workers from the East Coast to tend to the outages.

Chicago’s two major airports have also mostly bounced back from storm-induced service issues. There were 57 cancellations reported at O’Hare International Airport about 8:30 a.m., with delays averaging 16 minutes, according to the Chicago Department of Aviation. Midway International Airport was not reporting any cancellations and delays were averaging less than 15 minutes.

The situation was much worse Monday afternoon, when 1,254 flights were canceled at O’Hare as of 3:50 p.m. with delays averaging 79 minutes, according to the CDA. Midway International Airport was reporting 71 cancelations with delays averaging less than 15 minutes.

The end-of-Thanksgiving weekend blizzard proved to be the fifth-largest November snowfall in Chicago’s history, according to the National Weather Service. At O’Hare International Airport, 8.4 inches of snow fell from Sunday to Monday.

The largest two-day snowfall the city has seen in the month of November happened in 1895, when Chicago got a foot of snow from Nov. 25-26.

While Tuesday’s forecast only bodes light flurries, temperatures will plunge to highs in the upper 20s and lows in single digits to teens, according to the NWS. Wednesday was expected to stay chilly, and there was a chance of light snow returning Thursday morning and afternoon.