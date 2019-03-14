Power restored after outage at CPD headquarters in Bronzeville

Power went out for roughly 45 minutes Thursday afternoon at Chicago police headquarters in the South Side Bronzeville neighborhood.

The power went down about 3:15 p.m. at the city’s main cop shop at 3150 S. Michigan Ave., according to police spokeswoman Christine Calace. Power was then restored in under an hour.

It was unclear what caused the outage, Calace said.

As of 4:20 p.m., ComEd had reported 5,759 outages in Cook County after high winds pushed into the area and prompted the National Weather Service to declare a tornado watch for roughly 2 hours.

Chicago’s airports appeared to have also been affected by Thursday’s extreme weather.

By 4:20 p.m., 392 flights had been canceled at O’Hare International Airport and another 23 were grounded at Midway International Airport, according to the Chicago Department of Aviation. Delays at O’Hare were averaging 48 minutes, while travelers at Midway were experiencing 23-minute delays.

It wasn’t immediately known how many of the cancellations were weather-related.