Preckwinkle chief of staff resigns after allegation of ‘disrespectful behavior’

Cook County Board President Toni Preckwinkle forced her chief of staff to resign after confronted him over allegations of “inappropriate and disrespectful behavior.”

John Keller did not deny the allegations when she met with him, according to a statement issued by Preckwinkle Wednesday afternoon.

“As President of the Cook County Board of Commissioners and as a woman, it is important to me to foster a workplace that is respectful, where all people are treated with dignity. I have always had zero tolerance for inappropriate and disrespectful behavior. On Friday, I became aware of an allegation that my Chief of Staff, John Keller, had engaged in inappropriate behavior on his personal time. The allegation was corroborated. I confronted Mr. Keller; he did not deny the allegation. Yesterday, I demanded and received his immediate resignation.”

