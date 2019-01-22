Preckwinkle vows to revamp overly punitive ticketing policy targeting minorities

Mayoral hopeful Toni Preckwinkle says if elected, she will address inequities highlighted by a study released last year that showed fines for not displaying a city vehicle sticker were more aggressively enforced against minorities. | File photo

Mayoral candidate Toni Preckwinkle vowed Tuesday to bring equity to an overly-punitive ticketing policy that has unfairly targeted minority motorists and forced thousands of them into bankruptcy.

In vowing to go easier on motorists, Preckwinkle is pointing the finger of blame directly at her No. 1 challenger: newly-elected state comptroller Susana Mendoza, the former city clerk.

Mayor Rahm Emanuel’s first city budget increased city sticker fees, created a new and higher-price category for sport-utility vehicles and dramatically raised the fine for failing to display a city sticker — to $200, up from $120.

Mendoza, who was city clerk at the time, fought Emanuel to modify the city sticker increase, but was instrumental in the plan to jack up the fines.

On Tuesday, Preckwinkle vowed to undue a punitive policy that, according to a Woodstock Institute study, has targeted motorists in “low-and-moderate income communities of color” at a rate 40 percent higher than motorists in more affluent neighborhoods.

If elected mayor, Preckwinkle vowed to:

• Devise a “graduated cost schedule” for city stickers to “make them affordable for low-income motorists.”

• Roll back city sticker fines from $200 to $120, which is where they were before the Mendoza-inspired hike.

• Stop suspending licenses for outstanding ticket debt associated with non-moving violations.

• Reduce the downstroke required to participate in payment plans that allow motorists to satisfy their outstanding ticket debt over time by eliminating the penalty for booted and towed vehicles.

• Abolish what she called “anti-scofflaw” rules prohibiting Chicagoans with outstanding city debts from being hired by the city or other agencies of local government.

• Create a task force within her proposed “Office of Criminal Justice” to do a deep dive into the disparities between aggressive ticketing in black and brown communities and less-aggressive ticketing in white neighborhoods.

The task force might even recommend ways to “cap enforcement to eliminate racial disparities,” Preckwinkle said, without explaining how that might work.

“Common-sense reforms to the city’s fee and fine policies could lead to greater compliance with the city sticker program, greater participation in the city’s debt payment plans and, most importantly, a policy that doesn’t prey on the city’s most vulnerable residents,” Preckwinkle was quoted as saying in a press release.

“Our commitment to social justice demands reform that recognizes the dignity of all of our residents.”

Preckwinkle’s plans mirror those made last summer by the Woodstock Institute after a report showed the city’s get-tough enforcement policies were having a disproportionate impact on low-income and minorities communities.

At the time, the Woodstock Institute urged the city to end the practice of suspending driver’s licenses for non-moving violations such as parking tickets and expired city stickers and offer motorists the option of paying off their debts with community service, instead of fines.

Chicago was also urged to: offer more generous payments plans; follow New York City’s lead by imposing an eight-year statute-of-limitations on old tickets; adopt a San Francisco-style “fix-it” option to fines, and stop requiring city job applicants to pay off their outstanding city debts.

Last fall, City Clerk Anna Valencia convinced the City Council to create a four-month city sticker, restore a 15-day grace period, offer a month-long amnesty and re-examine “exorbitant” penalties to ease the burden on 500,000 delinquent motorists.

The appointed clerk now facing her first run for elective office has been under fire for presiding over an overly-punitive city sticker enforcement system that has driven thousands of motorists into bankruptcy while having disproportionate impact on African-American motorists.

Valencia confronted that elephant in the room during her turn on the hot seat at City Council budget hearings.

In her opening statement and again under questioning by aldermen and reporters, Valencia openly acknowledged that harsh penalties imposed after Emanuel increased city sticker fees in his first budget may have gone too far.

“You have to think about it: 2011 was a financial crisis in our city. Everyone was looking at generating revenue. Over time, we just have to go back and look at our policies and see if they still make sense,” Valencia said.

“It’s good for our city, eight years later, to review policies and make sure that we’re not having unintended consequences.” She noted that, “A lot of it happens in black and brown communities.”

Last year, a joint investigation by Pro Publica and WBEZ-FM Radio shined the spotlight on the punitive nature of sticker enforcement and racial disparities system in the ticketing system.