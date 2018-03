Preckwinkle to run for Cook County Democratic Party prez, job held by Berrios

Cook County Board President Toni Preckwinkle and Cook County Assessor Joseph Berrios at the Polish Constitution Day Parade in downtown Chicago in 2016. | Brian Jackson / Sun-Times

It’s go!

Cook County Board President Toni Preckwinckle, who handily won re-election despite the Soda Tax imbroglio, has decided to seek the chairmanship of the Cook County Dem party—an office now held by ousted Cook County Assessor Joe Berrios, who may be stepping down.

Preckwinkle, who is now vice chair of the County Dem party, gave her thumbs up to run as “chair” of the Dem County party Friday afternoon.

“It’s time to keep the spot gender neutral,” quipped a top Dem source.