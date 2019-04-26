Pregnant mom and her 4 kids missing from Aurora

A 30-year-old mother and her four children are missing from Aurora and police are asking the community for help finding them.

Asuncion Neal left with her children from their home in the 1000 block of Prairie Street April 25, according to a missing person’s alert from Aurora police. Neal is 6 to 7 months pregnant and “has a condition that places her in danger.”

She was last seen around 7:30 p.m. in southwest suburban Plano driving a white 1995 Chevrolet conversion van with the license plate 2386176, police said.

Neal is described as 4-foot-11, 110-pounds with brown hair, blue eyes and was last seen wearing a black sweater and black pants.

Her daughters, 1-year-old Athena Beltran, 3-year-old Evangelina Beltran and her boys, 11-year-old Maximus Arroyo and 7-year-old Victor Beltran are all described as having brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information should call Aurora police at 630-256-5000.