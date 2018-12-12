Man shot pregnant wife at Round Lake home during struggle over gun: police

Charges were filed Wednesday against a Zion man in the apparent accidental shooting of his pregnant wife at a home in north suburban Round Lake.

The shooting caused the woman to lose her pregnancy, authorities said.

About 2 p.m. Tuesday, Alvin L. Quinn, 30, drove to a home in the 600 block of West Nippersink Road with his 25-year-old wife to collect items they had left behind after moving, according to a statement from the Lake County Major Crimes Task Force.

When the couple arrived, Quinn got into an argument with someone inside the home and there was a struggle over a gun that Quinn brought with him, authorities said.

During the struggle, the gun went off and the woman was shot in the head, the task force said. She was taken to a hospital and remained in critical condition Wednesday.

Her fetus did not survive, authorities said. An autopsy was scheduled for Wednesday, but additional information has not been released by the Lake County corner’s office.

Quinn was charged with involuntary manslaughter of a child and reckless discharge of a firearm, the task force said.

He was expected to appear in court for a bail hearing Thursday morning.